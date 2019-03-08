Norwich man made his former partner's life 'hell' after they broke up

A judge has described how a man who threatened to butcher his former partner like Halal meat and slit her wrists after their relationship broke down made her life "hell".

Brandon Day, 19, had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from around January last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the "final straw" came in May last year after Day smashed her phone.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said despite the breakdown Day kept trying to contact the victim by repeatedly calling her and leaving messages.

Police were contacted and Day was arrested but he continued to contact the victim and her friends.

At the end of January this year Day sent her a message stating he was going to "butcher you like Halal meat" and slit her wrists.

He also said if she did not slit her wrists then he would "slit your dad's throat".

The messages made her feel "scared" and "suicidal".

In February a friend of the victim received a Snapchat video in which threats were made by Day who wore a balaclava and was waving a knife.

Day, of Witard Road, Norwich, previously admitted harassment between May 15 and May 22 2018 and December 1 2018 and February 4 2019.

He also admitted a malicious communications offence on February 3 this year as well as criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

An impact statement described how the victim was previously happy and outgoing but now felt "isolated" and "anxious".

Judge Stephen Holt said Day had made the victim's life "hell".

He accepted the offences had crossed the custody threshold but insisted it was in the public interest for Day, who had already served the equivalent of a seven month sentence, was punished in a way that helped him and others.

He was jailed for a total of 15 months which was suspended for two years, given 200 hours unpaid work, ordered to undertake 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days and 35 days completing the building better relationships programme.

Michael Clare, mitigating, accepted that some of these offences were "nasty borne out of stupidity rather than determined malice".

A restraining order was also imposed prohibiting Day from contacting the victim or her friend until further order.