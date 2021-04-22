Student hacked accounts and used them to shop online

Published: 12:32 PM April 22, 2021

Ayomidimeji Oladogba, 21, boasted about how he used compromised personal account details to buy goods. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norwich student hacked people's online accounts and used them to shop online, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard Ayomidimeji Oladogba, 21, a former University of East Anglia (UEA) student, boasted to others about how he used compromised personal account details to buy goods.

Police also discovered his laptop contained a step-by-step guide about carding, a type of fraud in which credit card numbers are stolen.

They also found details of how to obtain goods from Amazon using another person's details an a document called Social Engineering; The Art of Human Hacking.

There were other documents detailing phishing, or the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information, or data, by disguising yourself as trustworthy in an electronic communication.

A file was also discovered on the laptop with the username, password and personal details for dozens of victims who had had their online accounts hacked and access credentials sold online.

Oladogba, of Darrell Place, Norwich, was arrested on suspicion of fraud after he collected a Nintendo Switch worth £199.99 from the Argos branch at a Sainsbury's in Norwich in November 2019.

The victim had noticed the purchase on her eBay account via PayPal and notified Argos it was fraudulent ahead of the collection and police were alerted.

On arrest, Oladogba’s mobile phone was seized and following a search of his student address, officers seized a laptop, PlayStation 4 and CEX receipt relating to Oladogba selling a computer game.

He claimed he bought the games console via a website, mostly used by cyber criminals, which he described as a ‘chat forum’.

He was released under investigation before being arrested in February last year on suspicion of additional offences.

He admitted six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of possessing articles for use in fraud.

Oladogba was sentenced to 12 months custody, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month.

He was also made the subject of a 16-week curfew, meaning he must stay in on a Friday and Saturday night between 7pm and 6am.

He has also been ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and pay compensation.



