Man sent porn movie to girl, 15

Published: 5:30 AM June 12, 2021

Ashley Hewson given suspended two year jail sentence at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man groomed a vulnerable 15-year-old girl and sent her a porn movie which he pretended he was in, a court heard.

Ashley Hewson, 26, formerly of Norwich, admitted engaging in sexual communication and sexual activity with the victim.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the victim was vulnerable and that he had chatted to the girl on social media and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

He said when Hewson met her he sexually touched her.

In an impact statement, the victim said the offences made her feel like ending her life and said she had been left feeling panicked and upset.

David Stewart, for Hewson, said he was a man of previous good character.

Sentencing Hewson, Recorder Guy Ayers accepted he was willing to get help and imposed a two year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He also ordered Hewson to do 150 hours unpaid work and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Recorder Ayers also made a restraining order for Hewson not to contact the victim and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.