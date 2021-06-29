News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:46 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM June 29, 2021
Traffic on the A14 in Cambridgeshire. The LEP's biggest project has been allocating funding for A14

A file picture of traffic on the A14 at Cambridgeshire. Wade Morgan has been sentenced for dangerous driving on roads, including A14. - Credit: PA

An unhappy university student led police on a 96mph chase on treacherous roads, jumping a red light before crashing.

Wade Morgan made the "stupid" decision to drive back to Norfolk from university in Newcastle, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He had been at university in the north-east but "didn't settle well" and decided to head back to Norwich on February 28 last year.

The court heard Morgan, then 20, had driven for more than 200 miles before being spotted by police in a VW Polo near Cambridgeshire at about 11.55pm.

Dan Taylor, prosecuting, said police tried to stop Morgan, who had no licence and was uninsured, as he went onto the A1307 from the A1 in Cambridgeshire.

But Morgan sped off, hitting 96mph as he tried to escape police.

The court was told there was no traffic on the road but it was wet and Morgan went through a red light at a roundabout.

The pursuit carried on towards Brampton where he entered a coned-off section and continued with one cone stuck under the front bumper.

Mr Taylor said Morgan went onto the A14 before turning onto unclassified road where he lost control and hit a metal barrier.

When the chase ended he told officers he was "sorry" and was not insured.

The court heard Morgan had cannabis in his system as well as three packets of MDMA in his wallet.

Morgan, 21, of Clifton Close, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (June 29) to be sentenced having admitted dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle above the drug limit, driving a vehicle without insurance or a licence and possession of a class A drug.

Sentencing Morgan to six months in a young offenders institution, suspended for 15 months, Judge Anthony Bate said the defendant made the poor decision to drive home knowing "full well you were not insured or qualified to drive home".

He was also ordered Morgan to do up to 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), 180 hours unpaid work and he was given up to 20 hours community support mentoring.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, accepted it was a "poor piece of driving" aggravated by his being under the influence of cannabis at the time.


