Norwich man who murdered neighbour has further appeal rejected

Police at the scene of a "unexplained" death at a property in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Emma Knights. Archant

A man convicted of murdering a neighbour in his Norwich flat after she complained about loud music has had a second application to appeal the conviction thrown out.

27-year-old Danny Williams of Godric Place in Norwich was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary 27-year-old Danny Williams of Godric Place in Norwich was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Danny Williams, 27, of Godric Place, Norwich, was jailed for 24 years in September last year after being convicted of murdering his neighbour, Farnaz Ali.

Ms Ali, 49, was found with 59 injuries after being attacked with a hammer in her neighbour's flat in July 2017.

Williams, then 27, had denied murder but a jury of seven women and five men took a little over three hours to find him guilty following a trial in September last year.

The defendant had lodged an application for leave to appeal his murder conviction with the Court of Appeal in London.

Scene at Godric Place. PIC: Peter Walsh. Scene at Godric Place. PIC: Peter Walsh.

But a spokesman for the Court of Appeal said the application was refused following a hearing on Tuesday (October 22).

It is the second time Williams has had the application refused.

In March we reported that Williams had an application to appeal his conviction was refused by a single judge.

Sentencing Williams in September last year, Judge Stephen Holt described the attack as a brutal and sustained and said: "You used a weapon, a hammer, to inflict at least 36 blows to her head."

He said having inflicted injuries with a hammer he said Williams went on to strangle her and stuff tissue paper down her throat to obstruct her airways with the clear intention of killing her.

He said she was a defenceless victim and felt there was sexual conduct in the case because of a bite mark to the right nipple of the victim.

He paid tribute to Farnaz's sister who attended court every day and who he said acted with enormous courage throughout what must have been a terrible ordeal.

In a victim impact statement read out at the sentencing hearing by prosecutor Andrew Thompson, Ms Ali's sister, Mahnaz Ali who is a GP, said the whole thing had been a horrific experience.

She said the injuries inflicted on her sister were so severe she could not at first even recognise the body.

Dr Ali said: "Farnaz was a quiet, gentle and thoughtful person who suffered a prolonged attack and died alone in the bathroom of a stranger's house.

"This knowledge will stay with me forever."