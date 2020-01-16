Man raided home of his friends - three days after their deaths

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths.

A man has been jailed after burgling the home of two of his late friends - just days after their bodies were found in their flat.

Ashley Bindley, 25, waited just three days after the deaths of a young couple Gaynor Robinson, 19, and Billy Applegate, 23, before raiding their home on Providence Place, in Norwich.

On June 4, he gained entry to the flat, smashing a side window to break in and stole an array of their belongings.

Bindley, of St Leonards Road, Norwich, took a bank card, tobacco, children's trainers, clothes, a Playstation 3, an LG television and a child's money box.

He was later arrested, having been found with a bank card belonging to Miss Robinson, in his possession.

On Thursday, January 9, he was sentenced to 25 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court, having entered a guilty plea to burglary at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Chris Edwards of Norfolk Constabulary, who investigated the case, said: "It's hard to think that someone could stoop so low for the sake of a few belongings, made even worse by the fact Bindley was friends with the couple who were found dead inside the property.

"Bindley's actions have caused even more distress to the families of the young couple and it's pleasing the courts have seen fit to put him behind bars."

The deaths of the young couple were not suspicious and their inquests are due to take place on Tuesday, February 25.