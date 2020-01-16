Search

Advanced search

Man raided home of his friends - three days after their deaths

PUBLISHED: 17:09 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 16 January 2020

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Archant

A man has been jailed after burgling the home of two of his late friends - just days after their bodies were found in their flat.

Ashley Bindley, 25, waited just three days after the deaths of a young couple Gaynor Robinson, 19, and Billy Applegate, 23, before raiding their home on Providence Place, in Norwich.

On June 4, he gained entry to the flat, smashing a side window to break in and stole an array of their belongings.

Bindley, of St Leonards Road, Norwich, took a bank card, tobacco, children's trainers, clothes, a Playstation 3, an LG television and a child's money box.

You may also want to watch:

He was later arrested, having been found with a bank card belonging to Miss Robinson, in his possession.

On Thursday, January 9, he was sentenced to 25 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court, having entered a guilty plea to burglary at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Chris Edwards of Norfolk Constabulary, who investigated the case, said: "It's hard to think that someone could stoop so low for the sake of a few belongings, made even worse by the fact Bindley was friends with the couple who were found dead inside the property.

"Bindley's actions have caused even more distress to the families of the young couple and it's pleasing the courts have seen fit to put him behind bars."

The deaths of the young couple were not suspicious and their inquests are due to take place on Tuesday, February 25.

Most Read

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Mark Armstrong: Why running again feels like such a risk

Mark Armstrong is getting close to running again. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Property developer had a history of alcohol abuse, inquest hears

Paul Garner, who died on April 10 2019. Photo: Submitted by Mark Garner

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists