Eastern Daily Press

Crime

Norwich man facing trial for the murder of former CPS lawyer



Peter Walsh

Published: 3:47 PM July 20, 2021   
King's Lynn Crown Court. Picture: Chris Bishop



A Norwich man could stand trial accused of the murder of a retired crown prosecution lawyer later this year.

David Iwo, 23, formerly of Palmer Road, Norwich, has been charged with the murder of Martin Decker, 69, who was found dead at his home in Birkenhead, near Merseyside on March 7 this year.

A post mortem examination found Mr Decker had suffered a severe blunt force head injury.

A trial has been fixed at Preston Crown Court for October 18 this year although the defendant is yet to enter a plea to the indictment.

Iwo was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 20) as part of a separate case in which the defendant has been charged with a number of animal cruelty offences - including causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal - dating back to 2019.

It was agreed that the Norwich matters should come after any potential trial for murder and a trial was fixed in King's Lynn for January 19 next year.

Judge Anthony Bate said there would be a pre-trial review in that case on December 10 this year.

Norwich News

