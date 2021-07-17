Published: 9:39 AM July 17, 2021

Norwich man Jamie Mooney has been banned from Norfolk Co-op stores for the next two years as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has been banned from every Co-op store in Norfolk for the next two years following a spate of thefts and assaults at stores.

Jamie Mooney, 32, was made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order which prevents him from entering any Co-op store in the county over the next 24 months.

As part of the order, Mooney, of Trafalgar Street, Norwich, must also produce a valid receipt for retail goods purchased within Norfolk if asked to do so by a police officer.

It comes after the defendant appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month to be dealt with in relation to a series of thefts at Norfolk stores, including in August, September October last year and two thefts on July 20 last year.

In addition he had previously admitted threatening behaviour in May last year as well as a theft in May last year and criminal damage in April and May last year.

Following the court case, a Norfolk Police spokesman, said: "He was dealt with for a series of thefts from shops where he had also been abusive towards staff and assaulting shopworkers.

"These were committed between February and March 2020 which he pleaded guilty to.

"After working with Co-op – where some of the offences took place – officers secured a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents Mooney from entering any Co-op store in Norfolk and also orders Mooney to produce a valid receipt for retail goods purchased within the county of Norfolk if required by a police officer."

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich OPT obtained a criminal behaviour order (CBO) through the court on Friday for a male reference his behaviour in retail premises in the Norwich area. We hope the conditions on this order will prevent him from engaging in such behaviour in the future. #AH#PS1642#NCHOPT."

In April this year, Gavin Triggs, 41, of Aldiss Avenue, Dereham was given a two year criminal behaviour order following thefts from motor vehicles between 2017 and 2018 as well as breach of a conditional discharge.