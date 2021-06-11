Norwich man in court over series of rapes on woman

Published: 1:00 PM June 11, 2021

A man has appeared in court accused of a series of rapes against a woman.

Patrick Collins, 55, has been charged with nine counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He has also been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a female.

The offences are said to have happened between January 1 2020 and March 15 2020.

Collins, of Canterbury Place, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (June 11) in connection with the offences.

He spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 9.

The defendant was granted bail until the next hearing in the crown court.