Norwich man in court over series of rapes on woman
Published: 1:00 PM June 11, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man has appeared in court accused of a series of rapes against a woman.
Patrick Collins, 55, has been charged with nine counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
He has also been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a female.
The offences are said to have happened between January 1 2020 and March 15 2020.
Collins, of Canterbury Place, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (June 11) in connection with the offences.
He spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.
The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 9.
Most Read
- 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
- 3 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
- 4 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
- 5 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
- 6 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
- 8 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
- 9 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
- 10 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
The defendant was granted bail until the next hearing in the crown court.