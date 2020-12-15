Man who did 'wheelies' in city centre fined for dangerous cycling

Published: 6:30 AM December 15, 2020

A man with a habit of performing "wheelies" along busy city centre roads has been charged with two counts of dangerous cycling.

Aiden Orton, 24, of The Lathes, Norwich, pleaded guilty to dangerous cycling on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on December 14.

On October 5 and November 1 of this year, Orton was spotted by the same police officer "performing wheelies" and cycling dangerously close to pedestrians.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey said of the October incident that Orton was "cycling back and forth" from White Lion Street to Gentleman's Walk.

She said: "He was doing wheelies, with his front wheel reaching the same height as the heads of passing pedestrians.

"He was cautioned by the officer who explained that it was an offence to cycle dangerously, and that he might injure someone else as well as himself.

"To that he replied: 'I enjoy it.'"

In November, Orton was spotted doing wheelies as he travelled from Gentleman's Walk down Exchange Street - Credit: Google

On November 1, the PC then saw Orton riding from Gentleman's Walk down towards Exchange Street, performing "protracted wheelies" and "cycling at speed closely to pedestrians".

A member of the public also made a complaint about Orton's bike-riding manner to the officer.

Ms Cossey added that Orton has four previous convictions and ten offences, and was given a conditional discharge on December 10, 2019 for shoplifting in October and November of that year.

Orton admitted he was in breach of his discharge, but the sitting magistrates chose not to punish him for this.

When asked if he had anything to say about his dangerous cycling, he said: "It's really not that dangerous you know. I ride then slow down, I ride and slow down."

Sentencing, chair of the bench Cathryn Dobson said no action was going to be taken with regards to the breach of the conditional discharge.

She said: "We are going to fine you for dangerous cycling on two occasions.

"It is reckless, and you were in a busy area of the city which is pedestrianised so the risk to others was higher than usual."

He was fined £50 for each offence, a £34 victim surcharge and £25 contribution to court costs.