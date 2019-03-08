Norwich man fined after 'shouting and swearing' near war memorial

Grzegorz Podgorski was arrested for being drunk and disorderly near to Norwichs war memorial. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Archant Norfolk

A man was arrested after he refused to stop shouting and swearing near to Norwich's war memorial, a court has heard.

Members of the public called police at about 1.30pm following Grzegorz Podgorski's behaviour in the memorial gardens in Norwich.

Denise Holland, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates' Court, said the 42-year-old was shouting and being abusive.

She said that when officers attend they see the defendant who is drunk and "acting in a disorderly manner".

He is told to stop behaving the way he was about five times before arresting him.

Podgorski, of Douro Place, Norwich, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on April 24 this year.

Representing himself in court on Tuesday (May 21) he said he was angry as he had split from his ex-girlfriend and "got some drink".

He said he could not really remember what happened.

Podgorski was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.