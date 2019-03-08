Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man fined after 'shouting and swearing' near war memorial

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 May 2019

Grzegorz Podgorski was arrested for being drunk and disorderly near to Norwichs war memorial. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Grzegorz Podgorski was arrested for being drunk and disorderly near to Norwichs war memorial. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

A man was arrested after he refused to stop shouting and swearing near to Norwich's war memorial, a court has heard.

Members of the public called police at about 1.30pm following Grzegorz Podgorski's behaviour in the memorial gardens in Norwich.

Denise Holland, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates' Court, said the 42-year-old was shouting and being abusive.

She said that when officers attend they see the defendant who is drunk and "acting in a disorderly manner".

You may also want to watch:

He is told to stop behaving the way he was about five times before arresting him.

Podgorski, of Douro Place, Norwich, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on April 24 this year.

Representing himself in court on Tuesday (May 21) he said he was angry as he had split from his ex-girlfriend and "got some drink".

He said he could not really remember what happened.

Podgorski was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with wooden telegraph pole

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed with a wooden telegraph pole on the B1108 at Barnham Broom. Picture: GOOGLE.

Head winchman celebrates 250 recoveries with more to come

Paul Russell has reached the milestone of 250 slipway recoveries of all-weather lifeboats. Picture: John Redmond
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists