Man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 69-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl will take place next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing was Trevor Needs, of Barnards Close, Norwich.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of sexual assault dating back to 2016.

He is alleged to have touched the top of the girl’s thigh and to have touched her breasts over and under her clothing.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until for a further hearing which will take place on January 15.

Deeds’ trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 12 next year.

He is on conditional bail.