Man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of schoolgirl
PUBLISHED: 08:13 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 02 September 2020
The trial of a 69-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing was Trevor Needs, of Barnards Close, Norwich.
He pleaded not guilty to three offences of sexual assault dating back to 2016.
He is alleged to have touched the top of the girl’s thigh and to have touched her breasts over and under her clothing.
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until for a further hearing which will take place on January 15.
Deeds’ trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 12 next year.
He is on conditional bail.
