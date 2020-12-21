Norwich man due in court charged with murder

Published: 7:59 AM December 21, 2020

A man from Norwich is due in court today having been charged with the murder.

Rakeem Leandre, 25, from Brewers Court in Norwich, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, December 21) after being charged with the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Allbury-Burridge.

Leandre was arrested in Norwich on Friday (December 18) as part of the investigation into the murder of Mr Allbury-Burridge, who died at his home in Raeburn Road, Northampton, shortly after 2.10am on Friday, December 11.

Three men from East London have also been charged with murder and were remanded in custody after appearing before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (December 21).

Jordan Parker, 24, from Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus, 25, from Leyton and Calum Farquhar, 23, from Leyton, will appear before Northampton Crown Court later today (Monday, December 21).

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, in connection with the murder.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in Blackpool on Saturday (December 19). He is currently being held in custody in Northampton for questioning.

Anyone who has any information, and has not yet come forward, is encouraged to do so and is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.