Man charged with spate of burglaries, criminal damage and fraud

A man has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal damage and fraud after incidents at several properties in Norwich.

Michael Dyer, of Old Farm Lane, Norwich, has been charged with three counts of burglary following incidents in Helena Road and Dereham Road in Norwich and Overbury Road in Hellesdon.

The 46-year-old is also accused of four offences of fraud by false representation in relation to using stolen cards to withdraw money, two counts of criminal damage, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to incidents on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28.

Dyer was remanded in police custody to appear before the city's magistrate court.

He was further remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Monday, October 28.