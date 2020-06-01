Man arrested over hammer threats in car park
PUBLISHED: 17:14 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 01 June 2020
Police were called to a communal car park in Norwich after reports a man was threatening others with a hammer.
Officers were called just before 9pm on Saturday, May 30 after they received information that a man was acting in an aggressive manner in a communal car park off Russell Street.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Johnathan Newman, 43, of Russell Street, Norwich, has subsequently been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.
He has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 18 at 1.45pm.
It is understood that three or four police cars attended the incident on Saturday evening.
