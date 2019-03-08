Man in 30s arrested after class A drugs found in car

Norfolk police arrested a man in his 30s after finding drugs and cash in his car. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested after people living nearby contacted police about drug crime.

Police stopped a car on Ives Road in Norwich at around 11.30 am Monday (May, 13) and on searching the vehicle found a stash of Class A drugs and cash.

The man in his 30s was arrested for possession of Class A drugs and remains in police custody.

Norwich Police tweeted: "One arrested for drug offences this morning in the Bussey Rd area of Norwich following recent information from the community about drug activity in the area."