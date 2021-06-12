Man who took baby from Norfolk hospital to be sentenced
- Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk
A man who sparked a 90-minute police hunt after taking a baby from hospital without permission is set to be sentenced next month.
Police scrambled a search team after being alerted to reports that a man had left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with a baby.
Officers, who were contacted at 8.55am on March 23 this year, found the baby with the man in the Heigham Street area of Norwich at 10.25am on the same day.
The baby, who was safe and well, was taken back to hospital.
George Ward, 43, of Clifton Street, Norwich, was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of child neglect in relation to the incident.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court and later admitted the charge before being sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence.
The matter has been listed for sentence at the crown court next month, with a warned list date of July 5.
