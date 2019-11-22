Search

Drunk threw punch at man, but missed and hit his own girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 11:53 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 22 November 2019

Aaron Wyatt accidentally punched his girlfriend in face on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, magistrates heard Photo: Neil Perry

A man attempted to punch someone in the face while drunk only to miss and hit his girlfriend.

Aaron Wyatt, 25, of Vale Green, Norwich, was arrested on Prince of Wales Road in the city on October 20.

Crown prosecutor Josephine Jones told Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 22 that Wyatt had swung his fist at another man but because he was drunk he missed and hit his girlfriend in the face.

Wyatt's girlfriend and the man did not want to press charges but police were in the area and saw the incident.

Ms Jones told the court Wyatt was swearing, had slurred speech and appeared repetitive in his actions.

He was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Wyatt told the court he has turned his life around and started a new job in the care service.

He entered a guilty plea and was fined £100.

