Drunk man attacked police special constable

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 29 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A drunk man threw a number of blows at a special constable after police were called when he was kicking the door of a friend’s property.

David Blastock, 32, had gone to visit a friend in Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard he was drunk and kicking the door.

Josephine Jones said police were called and a special constable saw the defendant crowding the road.

The officer went to apprehend the defendant who “threw a number of blows”.

The officer was not hurt but the blows damaged a police radio he had been wearing.

Blastock, who was slurring his words and shouting and swearing, was arrested and taken to custody.

He apologised for his actions and said he was sorry for assaulting the special constable.

Blastock, of Euston Road, Yarmouth, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a special constable, as well as damaging a police radio on April 26.

He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour on the same date as well as an offence of being in breach of post sentence supervision.

James Landells, mitigating, said the defendant has an entrenched mental health situation where alcohol is a problem.

He said he had little recollection of the events but made admissions in interview.

He said there were no injuries caused as a result of his actions.

Mr Landells added that he was not someone of rational mind and emphasised that his rationality was debilitating.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days.

In addition he was made the subject to of a curfew for six months, meaning he must be at home between 5pm and 5am, and also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer and £50 to the police for the damaged radio.

