Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man addicted to sniffing butane gas back in court

PUBLISHED: 14:48 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 15 April 2019

Andrew Francis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Andrew Francis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man with an addiction to sniffing butane gas has appeared in court again after breaching a criminal behaviour order aimed to stop him doing it.

Andrew Francis, 38, of no fixed abode, has been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order banning him from inhaling butane gas.

But Francis appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 15) after having breached the order.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said that on two occasions, between April 9 and 15, Francis was seen inhaling butane gas, which is in breach of an order made in July 2016.

She said that Francis has 141 convictions for 20 previous offences and was last before the court in February this year for breaching the order.

Francis, who appeared via video link, admitted breaching the order.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating for Francis, said that for the past 23 years he has had an addiction to butane gas.

He said a deep seated psychological addiction was behind the offending.

Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench, sentenced Francis to one day's custody for the breach.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists