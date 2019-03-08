Man addicted to sniffing butane gas back in court

Andrew Francis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man with an addiction to sniffing butane gas has appeared in court again after breaching a criminal behaviour order aimed to stop him doing it.

Andrew Francis, 38, of no fixed abode, has been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order banning him from inhaling butane gas.

But Francis appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 15) after having breached the order.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said that on two occasions, between April 9 and 15, Francis was seen inhaling butane gas, which is in breach of an order made in July 2016.

She said that Francis has 141 convictions for 20 previous offences and was last before the court in February this year for breaching the order.

Francis, who appeared via video link, admitted breaching the order.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating for Francis, said that for the past 23 years he has had an addiction to butane gas.

He said a deep seated psychological addiction was behind the offending.

Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench, sentenced Francis to one day's custody for the breach.