Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash

A lorry driver has admitted causing a crash that killed two people on the A47 last year.

Daniel Hewett was driving on the main road between Little Fransham and Necton when he failed to notice congestion ahead of him and swerved into oncoming traffic

Hewett, 38, of Fairfax Road, Norwich, was travelling towards Swaffham on March 6, 2020, when he swerved into the opposite lane.

Calvin Beckett, 47, who was driving a Jewson lorry, died at the scene, while 78-year-old Peter Stebbings died in hospital the following day.

On Thursday, Hewett admitted two counts of causing death by careless driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that there was good visibility at the time of the crash, which happened at around 10.45am.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said Hewett's lorry had rolled onto its offside before first crashing into Mr Beckett's lorry and then the Skoda Fabia Mr Stebbings was in.

Miss Cossey said: "Mrs Stebbings also suffered serious injuries."

An investigation into the collision found that Hewett's lorry had been travelling at 56mph - six miles an hour above its permitted limit.

However, Miss Cossey added: "Although it was speeding at the time, the crash happened because of the defendant's lack of seeing that traffic was stationary, so speed wouldn't have prevented the collision from happening.

"Mr Hewett was unable to offer any explanation when interviewed."

After watching dahscam footage of the crash, Hewett told police: "I took evasive action. I remember seeing something, I don't know what it was.

"But yeah, that would be me doing what I had needed to do at the time."

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, acknowledged that the deaths of Mr Beckett and Mr Stebbings were "tragic".

Following the crash, Mr Beckett, who was chairman of Toftwood Social Club, was fondly remembered by those in his community.

And Mr Stebbings was described by his loved ones as "a dear friend to many, an avid speedway supporter and a keen gardener".

After the bench declined jurisdiction, Hewett will appear for sentencing at Norwich Crown Court at a later date to be determined. He was given an intern driving disqualification