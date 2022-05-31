News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man jailed for sexual assaults on seven-year-old boy

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:53 AM May 31, 2022
Lenny Hawkins

Lenny Hawkins who has been jailed for 26 months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is starting a prison sentence after admitting sexually assaulting a boy on a number of occasions.

Lenny Hawkins, 28, of Henderson Road in Norwich, has been sentenced to two years and two months for sexual activity with a child aged under 13.

Hawkins was arrested on April 8 this year on suspicion of sexual assault after the seven-year-old disclosed that he had touched his private area.

Trained officers spoke to the boy and he disclosed he had been touched a number of times by Hawkins over a period of five to six weeks.

Interviewed at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre he admitted touching the boy sexually over his clothing.

Sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to the offence, Hawkins was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Tom Cole said: “Norfolk Constabulary is committed to identifying and prosecuting perpetrators of child abuse. 

“This sentence has taken a dangerous offender off the streets.”
 

