Norwich knifepoint robbery investigation closed by police

Police have closed an investigation into a robbery where two teenagers were threatened with a knife in a Norwich park.

The victims, both aged 19, were approached by three males and a female, at Sloughbottom Park on the meadow area of Marriotts Way, near to the River Wensum and Swanton Road.

They were threatened with a knife and attacked resulting in one being knocked unconscious.

He had his wallet and mobile phone stolen. Both suffered bruising and swelling injuries.

Detectives had been appealing for information following the incident which happened on November 14 last year.

But a spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed.

"Should officers receive any new leads in the future they would be investigated."

Information to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.