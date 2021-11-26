Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’

A Hermes delivery driver has been warned he faces a jail sentence over claims he stole parcels.

Eduard Zarioiu is accused of the theft of a significant number of packages belonging to the delivery company between August 31 and December 19 last year.

The 45-year-old, of Churchill Road in Norwich, also faces a charge of possession of stolen items including electrical goods, household appliances, clothing, trainers, handbags and perfume.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday he did not enter a plea to the charges but was told breach of trust and the value of the goods stolen meant if convicted he faces more than three years in prison.

His wife Elena-Mirela Zarioiu, 39, who pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal property, was told the charge carried an 18-month jail term.

The Romanian couple were both committed to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on December 23.