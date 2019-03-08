Victims of Norwich fraudster set to get cash back after more than £37,000 confiscated by court

Dozens of victims of a Norwich fraudster, who repeatedly conned shoppers with a garden furniture scam, are in line to get their money back after a court confiscated more than £37,000 of his ill-gotten gains.

Nathan Jolly, 22, set up multiple firms to sell garden furniture on the Gumtree website but left dozens of customers out of pocket when the furniture was never delivered, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jolly, of Barnabas Court, Norwich, was jailed for 20 months in June 2017, after admitting fraud but found himself back in court for a confiscation hearing to claw back cash and was ordered to pay back £37,000, of which more than £21,000 will go to victims he conned.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said that the benefit figure for the scams by Jolly was put at £40,000, but said the assets which could be realised amounted to £37,000.

He said that of that figure £21,720 should be paid as compensation to the victims of Jolly.

Mr Farmer said the assets included savings and shares as well as items which could be sold to raise cash.

Judge Stephen Holt agreed the order but he gave Jolly three months to pay and said if he failed to hand over the cash he would face a further seven months in default.

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard how complaints by customers had been made to Action Fraud and police which meant Jolly would shut down a firm only to start another one under a different name, and carry out the same fraud again.

Shoppers would find his websites selling cheap garden furniture through Gumtree, order and pay on his website.

Jolly set up a company called Bargain Basement and Bargains UK in 2015.

Police identified 30 victims, but while some customers were refunded through their PayPal accounts, others never got their money back.

While on bail for that fraud, Jolly set up another firm called Always Bargains, and from May to July 2016, customers again ordered furniture from his firm which did not appear. This time police found 22 victims.

Then in July 2016, he set up another business Stock Clearance UK, which carried out an identical fraud, and police identified 12 victims from that firm.