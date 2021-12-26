A pilot scheme to dismantle county lines drugs gangs in Norfolk has been extended. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016





A major crackdown to dismantle 'county lines' drugs gangs in Norfolk has been extended.

Norwich was picked as one of five areas to be part of the Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) pilot project allowing police to target local gang leaders driving the drugs trade with better treatment and recovery services.

The scheme, which has brought together partners including the police, local councils and health services, was initially due to run until March 2023 but has been extended to March 2025 by the government.

It follows an announcement earlier this month that police would get millions in extra funding to fight London-based gangs that exploit young people to traffic drugs to areas like Norfolk.

Detective chief inspector Sonia Humphreys welcomed the news the pilot scheme was being extended.

She said: "Project Adder has been an important step in tackling county lines and drug-related crime.

"The whole system approach ensures that, alongside enforcement, support is provided to vulnerable drug users and to those at risk of drug-related harm.

"Diverting drug users into recovery and treatment will reduce demand for drugs and the associated criminal activity in the Greater Norwich area.

"The extension of the project allows us to stay at the forefront of developing this new approach and to continue to reduce drug-related deaths, the level of drug-related offending and the prevalence of drug use in Norfolk."

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, said he was firmly of the belief one of the most effective ways to reduce crime, including drug dealing, was to tackle the root causes and insisted the Adder programme was one of the ways it could be done.

He said: "It's encouraging to see what Adder is already achieving and I look forward to seeing the programme develop and grow over the coming years."

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for public health, said: "This is a very positive step, a joint policing and public health approach to the challenges of illegal drug use that will make a huge difference."

The project has now reached over 500 vulnerable people through active outreach or referral. Of those, over 90 people are now being treated by drug treatment services with a target to treat 250 at any one time before the project concludes.