Search

Advanced search

Convicted dealer back in court for supplying Class A drugs to undercover police officer

PUBLISHED: 11:20 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 16 April 2020

The briefing following Operation Granary as police plan raids searching for class A drugs in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The briefing following Operation Granary as police plan raids searching for class A drugs in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A street drug dealer who is already serving a prison sentence was back in court for selling heroin and cocaine to an undercover police officer.

Dennis Taylor, 29, had been working for the “Chris” county lines drug dealing network during 2018, Norwich Crown Court heard.

In spring 2018 as part of Operation Granary, Norfolk Police made a series of co-ordinated interventions targeted at county lines networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - on the streets of Norwich.

Arrests were made when there was sufficient test purchase evidence from an undercover officer, known as Tommo, and associated surveillance sightings.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Taylor, who came to Norwich to deal drugs, was caught selling class A drugs to Tommo on four occasions in February and March 2018.

Mr Youell said the heroin was dealt to the officer on February 6, 12 and 14 while heroin and cocaine was dealt on March 19.

You may also want to watch:

The court was told police got pictures of Taylor in the back of a vehicle while he was dealing drugs, and the defendant was also picked out at an identification parade by Tommo.

Taylor is currently serving a custodial sentence for similar drugs offences committed after the February/March 2018 offences.

He was jailed for 40 months in April last year after he admitted supplying class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and diamorphine, in June 2018 - just months after these offences were committed.

Taylor, of Fairview Close, London, appeared for sentence on Wednesday (April 15) when he admitted four counts of supplying class A drugs between February 6, 2018, and March 19, 2018.

Richard Reilly, mitigating for Taylor, said he played a significant role, although there were elements of lesser role too.

He said the sentence should reflect the totality of his offending as these offences were interlinked with the offences he is already serving a sentence for.

Judge Katharine Moore said it was “extremely unfortunate” that not all matters were dealt with by the courts when Taylor was sentenced before as they “could and should have been”.

Taylor, who is due to be released from his current sentence in December, was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“It’s just so devastating” - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich
Drive 24