Convicted dealer back in court for supplying Class A drugs to undercover police officer

The briefing following Operation Granary as police plan raids searching for class A drugs in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A street drug dealer who is already serving a prison sentence was back in court for selling heroin and cocaine to an undercover police officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Taylor, 29, had been working for the “Chris” county lines drug dealing network during 2018, Norwich Crown Court heard.

In spring 2018 as part of Operation Granary, Norfolk Police made a series of co-ordinated interventions targeted at county lines networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - on the streets of Norwich.

Arrests were made when there was sufficient test purchase evidence from an undercover officer, known as Tommo, and associated surveillance sightings.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Taylor, who came to Norwich to deal drugs, was caught selling class A drugs to Tommo on four occasions in February and March 2018.

Mr Youell said the heroin was dealt to the officer on February 6, 12 and 14 while heroin and cocaine was dealt on March 19.

You may also want to watch:

The court was told police got pictures of Taylor in the back of a vehicle while he was dealing drugs, and the defendant was also picked out at an identification parade by Tommo.

Taylor is currently serving a custodial sentence for similar drugs offences committed after the February/March 2018 offences.

He was jailed for 40 months in April last year after he admitted supplying class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and diamorphine, in June 2018 - just months after these offences were committed.

Taylor, of Fairview Close, London, appeared for sentence on Wednesday (April 15) when he admitted four counts of supplying class A drugs between February 6, 2018, and March 19, 2018.

Richard Reilly, mitigating for Taylor, said he played a significant role, although there were elements of lesser role too.

He said the sentence should reflect the totality of his offending as these offences were interlinked with the offences he is already serving a sentence for.

Judge Katharine Moore said it was “extremely unfortunate” that not all matters were dealt with by the courts when Taylor was sentenced before as they “could and should have been”.

Taylor, who is due to be released from his current sentence in December, was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.