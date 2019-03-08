Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £7,000

A man from Norwich who was jailed for three years has been ordered to pay back more than £7,000.

Sonny Morley, 33, of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich, was ordered to pay £7,613 by Norwich Crown Court at the conclusion of his Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation proceedings on Friday (27 September).

In December 2017 Norwich's neighbourhood police team searched Morley's home and discovered Class A Drugs and other illicit items, together with cash and assets suspected to have been funded by crime.

They included jewellery, electrical equipment and a luxury designer watch.

In May 2019, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, Morley was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

During a financial investigation undertaken by the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU), specialist financial investigators discovered that there were numerous cash credits to Morley's bank accounts, the source of which could not be determined.

It was these findings alongside the discoveries that led to Morley's arrest. They were then taken into consideration by the court in the making of the Proceeds of Crime Act Confiscation Order against him.

Andy Gould, from ERSOU, said: "The order made by the court in this case represents a satisfying outcome and once more reinforces the message that our specialist financial investigators, working alongside our colleagues in Norfolk Police, will use the Proceeds of Crime Act at every opportunity to reinforce the message that crime does not pay.

"We will target those people within our communities who engage in crime and strip them of the fruits of their unlawful activities."