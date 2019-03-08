Search

Advanced search

Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £7,000

PUBLISHED: 09:41 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 07 October 2019

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man from Norwich who was jailed for three years has been ordered to pay back more than £7,000.

Sonny Morley, 33, of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich, was ordered to pay £7,613 by Norwich Crown Court at the conclusion of his Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation proceedings on Friday (27 September).

In December 2017 Norwich's neighbourhood police team searched Morley's home and discovered Class A Drugs and other illicit items, together with cash and assets suspected to have been funded by crime.

They included jewellery, electrical equipment and a luxury designer watch.

In May 2019, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, Morley was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

You may also want to watch:

During a financial investigation undertaken by the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU), specialist financial investigators discovered that there were numerous cash credits to Morley's bank accounts, the source of which could not be determined.

It was these findings alongside the discoveries that led to Morley's arrest. They were then taken into consideration by the court in the making of the Proceeds of Crime Act Confiscation Order against him.

Andy Gould, from ERSOU, said: "The order made by the court in this case represents a satisfying outcome and once more reinforces the message that our specialist financial investigators, working alongside our colleagues in Norfolk Police, will use the Proceeds of Crime Act at every opportunity to reinforce the message that crime does not pay.

"We will target those people within our communities who engage in crime and strip them of the fruits of their unlawful activities."

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Stolen’ baskets were removed by council after tall people hit their heads

The owner said:

Woman sexually assaulted by two men on footpath

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a sexual assault on a woman. Picture: Ian Burt.

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Alarm bells, VAR calls and late changes – Six things you might have missed from City’s heavy home defeat to Villa

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell pleased in vain for a penalty during the first half of City's loss to Villa Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists