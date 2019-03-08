Norwich drug addict caught by police with heroin in his buttocks

A 48-year-old Norwich drug addict has been jailed after he was caught by police with wraps of heroin concealed between his buttocks.

Police executed a warrant at an address in Norwich where Paul Sayer was found acting in an "evasive" manner.

Norwich Crown Court heard police discovered three wraps of Class A drugs, including one which had been concealed between his buttocks.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said although it was not possible to give an exact quantity of the drugs, it was found to be heroin.

Mr Ivory said a message on the defendant's mobile phone also indicated that he was engaged in selling drugs to users.

Sayer, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday (September 5) for sentence having previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs following the raid on July 10 this year.

Sentencing Sayer to 30 months in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said: "The inevitable happened and you did slip back into addiction.

"It's a wicked drug."

He described a letter Sayer had written to the court as "intelligent" and said he could see no aggravating circumstances.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Sayer, who has 26 previous convictions for 92 offences, said his client had relapsed into drug addiction and had been selling the substances to fund his own habit.

He said: "In the years since his release from prison in 2016, he has struggled to stay abstinent from heroin.

"For long periods of that time he's been street homeless and sofa surfing.

"The probation report states he wasn't able to beat the cycle of drug use.

"He's very disappointed with himself that he's let himself down - it's an all too familiar sad tale."