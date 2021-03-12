Three times limit drink driver's car got stuck on bank after crash

Published: 7:10 AM March 12, 2021

Valerijus Perfiljevas pleaded guilty to drink driving and having no insurance. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A flower factor worker whose car became stranded after leaving the road between Norwich and Fakenham was found to be three times the drink drive limit.

Valerijus Perfiljevas, 58, was at the wheel of a Citroen C4 on Fakenham Road in Foxley at about 7pm on February 14.

Prosecutor Michael Devaney told King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Mar 11) that emergency services were called after the car got stuck on a bank.

Perfiljevas failed a roadside test and was arrested. He later blew 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

It was also found that the vehicle was not insured.

The defendant told police in interview that he had come off the road because it was slippery and he wasn’t an alcoholic but had had 300 millilitres of vodka.

Perfiljevas, of Aylsham Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and having no insurance.

In mitigation, he told the court: “It wasn’t a serious incident – the airbags didn’t come out.

“I have been driving for 35 years and this is the first time something like this happens. I was having some personal issues.”

Perfiljevas, a flower factory worker in Peterborough, was disqualified from driving for 26 months, which can be cut by 26 weeks with the completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £155 in costs and victim surcharge.