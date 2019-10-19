Jailed in Norfolk this week: Sex attacker, prolific burglar and 'lunatic' driver

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Antanas Paukste

Paukste, 26, had been in Norwich after having been out on New Year's Eve in 2017.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who had also been out, was on her own on the street at about 4.15am following an argument with her brother.

Ian James, prosecuting, said while the victim was on the phone, near to Tesco Express on Unthank Road, she "caught the eye" of Paukste.

The court heard the defendant spoke to the victim before they walked off together.

They appeared to be "having a cuddle" but the victim, who was very drunk, was suddenly pushed with force by the defendant into a driveway.

Mr James said the victim was injured as she fell into the wall before the defendant removed her tights and underwear.

As this was happening Mr James said a taxi pulled up and four young men got out.

The group initially thought the pair were having sex in the driveway but intervened after hearing the victim was in "considerable distress".

The four of them intervened and detained Paukste at the scene with one of them filming him on a mobile phone before he escaped.

The defendant was later identified and arrested.

Jailing him for 15 months, Judge David Goodin said the "opportunistic" offence by a drunk young man on a drunk and vulnerable young woman has clearly had some "ongoing effect on the victim".

Paukste, of Bloodhound Road, Watton, who sobbed in the dock as he was jailed, was also put on the Sex Offenders' Register for the next 10 years.

Scott Chesney

Last September Chesney, 40, targeted three houses on Out Risbygate and Westley Road in the same day.

On the final occasion one of the residents returned and disturbed him, Norwich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

He left a bag at the scene containing a screwdriver and black gloves.

After his arrest he offered to lead police to on a "ride-around" where he pointed out two further homes he had burgled, including on Newmarket Road.

The court heard Chesney had 14 convictions for 47 previous offences. In 2006 he was jailed for two years for house burglaries, and for eight years in 2010 for attempted robbery.

Joanna Eley, mitigating for Chesney, said he had begun using drugs aged 11, graduating to heroin and crack cocaine aged 18.

"He did a ride-around with the police because he wanted to wipe the slate clean," she said. "He is embarrassed by his behaviour and one day hopes his relationship with his 22-year-old daughter will improve."

Judge David Goodin jailed Chesney, of no fixed address, for 44 months.

Lewis Skinner

Skinner was caught hiding half a kilo of cocaine in a wheelie bin in Wymondham by a "public-spirited" 14-year-old after he took off from police in his BMW on May 13 last year.

The boy told police what he saw and officers retrieved 480 grams of cocaine with 85pc purity, hidden in a washbag with Skinner's DNA on it.

The 21-year-old denied the offence, and claimed at trial a man called 'Gav' must have stashed the drugs in his bag, but was found guilty by the jury.

Skinner sobbed in the dock as he was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, with friends and family packing the public gallery.

Judge Andrew Shaw, jailing him, said the case was "heartbreaking".

He said: "It was all so pointless and avoidable. You are such a bright and intelligent man, I can't believe you are not aware of the harmful effects these poisons have.

"The lives ruined by drugs in this case are yours and those of your friends and family. I just hope it was worth it, whatever you were paid for this."

Skinner, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, was jailed for five and half years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was given seven days in prison concurrent for possession of cannabis in September.

Carlos Lester

Lester was banned from driving and under investigation for other driving offences when he crashed head-on into a Volvo towing a caravan near Wisbech on the A47 in May.

The Volvo contained two grandparents, their five-year-old granddaughter and their dog. They had been on a caravan holiday in and around Hunstanton.

Lester had crossed into the wrong side of the road and fled the scene after his car spun into a ditch.

The grandmother had a broken sternum and had to be cut free from the car by firefighters, while the girl suffered a "gaping wound" to her forehead.

Lester, of Sefton Avenue, Wisbech, was jailed for three years for the incident on May 29, and 12 months for a seperate incident on February 23.

He was banned from driving for seven years and must take an extended test before he is allowed to drive.