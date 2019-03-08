Search

Man caught taking off trousers to try on women's jeans in the middle of Tesco

PUBLISHED: 11:36 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 18 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man was caught taking off his trousers and trying on a pair of women's jeans in the middle of a Tesco store.

The "bizarre situation" took place on September 18, when Matthew Kirwan, 31, of Barney Road, Fulmodestone, was captured on CCTV taking off his tracksuit bottoms and trying on a pair of ladies' jeans in the Blue Boar branch of Tesco in Sprowston.

Kirwan then proceeded to put his own possessions in the jeans pockets and remove a belt and jumper from a hanger and put those on as well.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, October 18, Kirwan pleaded guilty to attempted theft.

He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge for a previous offence.

Josephine Jones, for the prosecution, said: "A security guard was watching and it was understood that the security tags had been removed.

"He was also found in the possession of a bottle of beer and wine, which he had started to drink before leaving the store.

Mitigating, Lucy Brakewell told the court Kirwan could not explain his actions on September 18 and fully acknowledged his wrongdoing.

She said there was no suggestion Kirwan had damaged the goods he had tried on.

"It's a bizarre situation and he cannot explain why it happened."

The court heard how on the day, Kirwan had travelled to Norwich to meet friends but had left them when they started smoking cannabis.

And a lack of buses to Fakenham had meant he found himself wandering around Tesco.

The court also heard that he had spent the night before his court appearance sleeping rough in Norwich as he was anxious a lack of buses would prevent him from getting to the court for 9am.

Linda Lambert, chair of the bench told Kirwan that after considering the evidence the court would let his conditional discharge run and order him to pay £7.50 compensation for the wine he had drunk.

