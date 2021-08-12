Published: 3:33 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM August 12, 2021

Picture of the A11 at Snetterton where David Seaman led police on a chase reaching speeds of up to 108mph in August last year. - Credit: Google

A chef landed himself in hot water after leading police on a pursuit reaching speeds of up to 108mph on the A11, a court has heard.

Police were alerted to a Vauxhall Astra car being driven on the A134 Thetford to Brandon road.

Norwich Crown Court heard Police signalled for David Seaman, 27, to stop but he carried on.

John Coates, prosecuting, said police followed the Astra with lights and sirens illuminated before he turned into the A11 towards Snetterton.

Mr Coates said Seaman, who was driving with a space saver tyre which was not supposed to go above 50mph, reached speeds of up to 108mph on the A11.

He continued to speed as he turned off the A11 at North End, Snetterton then went through Shropham before joining the B1111 towards Breckles.

Mr Coates said he was driving towards Great Hockham when he turned right and went off road before coming to a stop in a field where he was arrested.

The court was told it was “prolonged bad driving", lasting about 16 miles at 8am on August 2 last year, where he showed a disregard for the safety of others.

Seaman, of Stone Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Thursday (August 12) to be sentenced having previously admitted dangerous driving.

He also admitted breaching a community order imposed in November last year by failing to provide documentary evidence as to absence from unpaid work.

Michael Clare, mitigating, accepted there were a number of aggravating features but said there was no drink or drugs and no injury which “owed more to luck than judgement”.

He said Seaman, a chef who worked at the Last Wine Bar in Norwich, had driven “like an idiot” for a long time trying to evade capture from the police but insisted it was not the worst example of bad driving.

He urged the judge to defer sentence for six months in order that he could prove himself.

Judge Maureen Bacon agreed to give the defendant “one big chance” and deferred sentence on on dangerous driving until January 10 next year.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

He ordered to carry out 30 days thinking skills programme as part of his community order breach.



