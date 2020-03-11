Female busker left 'distressed and intimidated' after man kicks violin case
PUBLISHED: 09:45 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 11 March 2020
Archant
A busker has been left 'distressed and intimidated' after a member of the public threatened her and kicked her violin case.
On Saturday, a female busker was playing violin outside of Jarrold's on London Street when she was approached by a man.
He then deliberately kicked the violin case she had on the ground, in what police say was 'in a threatening manner'.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: 'The victim was left feeling distressed and intimidated.'
The incident happened at 4.20pm on Saturday, March 7 and has been described as a public order offence.
Anybody with information should contact PC Cecilia Stone on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16827/20