Female busker left 'distressed and intimidated' after man kicks violin case

PUBLISHED: 09:45 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 11 March 2020

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A busker has been left 'distressed and intimidated' after a member of the public threatened her and kicked her violin case.

On Saturday, a female busker was playing violin outside of Jarrold's on London Street when she was approached by a man.

He then deliberately kicked the violin case she had on the ground, in what police say was 'in a threatening manner'.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: 'The victim was left feeling distressed and intimidated.'

The incident happened at 4.20pm on Saturday, March 7 and has been described as a public order offence.

Anybody with information should contact PC Cecilia Stone on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16827/20

