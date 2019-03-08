Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Panned! Burglar repeatedly hit with a frying pan after being caught red-handed ransacking Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 17:09 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 15 March 2019

Wayne Thompson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Wayne Thompson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A burglar ransacking a Norwich home just three days before Christmas was captured when the brave owners rugby tackled him and repeatedly hit him with a frying pan until police arrived, a court heard.

Wayne Thompson, 39, was disturbed in the property in Nelson Street, Norwich, when the woman came home with her partner, who rugby tackled Thompson to the ground and she then hit him five or six times with a frying pan and waited until police arrived, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting, said the partner received injuries when he tackled Thompson and had to use a crutch for two weeks because of an injury to his ankle.

Mr Paterson said that at one point Thompson tried to get away by claiming he had burgled the house as he said he did not have enough money for Christmas.

A silver Apple iPhone was stolen in the break-in. and Thompson had made an untidy search of the bedroom, emptying out drawers.

Mr Paterson said that in an impact statement the occupier said that she is now too scared to live at the property and has moved out.

She said she keeps having flashbacks about what happened and said the burglary had shattered her confidence and made her extra security conscious.

She also is now suffering with anxiety.

Thompson, formerly of Old Palace Road, Norwich, who appeared via a video link from Norwich prison, admitted the burglary and stealing and iPhone.

The court heard he had previous convictions for burglary.

His barrister, Duncan O’Donnell said Thompson wanted to apologise to the victim.

He said: “He is ashamed and embarrassed by what he did and wants his apology to the householder to be passed on.”

Mr O’Donnell added: “He absolutely accepts he deserved the pasting he got.”

He said that Thompson had been homeless at the time.

Jailing him for three years four months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Thompson that burglaries ruin people’s lives and said: “That is the impact your selfish decision to break into this home has had,”.

He added: “This was three days before Christmas.”

He warned him that unless he changed his ways his sentences would only get longer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

Award-winning Ingham Swan reopens after devastating fire

A fire took hold of the Ingham Swan in September 2017. Picture: Arlene Warwick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists