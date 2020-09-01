Two builders in court over ‘unfair trading’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two Norwich builders have been charged by trading standards after customers complained about the quality of their work.

Mark Bye, of Britannia Road, and Jack Bye, of Truman Close, faced a charge each at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday of breaching consumer protection rules under Unfair Trading Regulations.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards began investigating after customers complained to this newspaper last year.

The work was done through their company M. Bye & Sons Ltd.

Both men indicated a not guilty plea and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on September 29.