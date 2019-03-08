Video

WATCH: CCTV footage of armed robbery in Norwich betting shop

Police are appealing for information to identify this man. Photo: Courtesy of Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A fresh appeal for information has been made almost nine months after a Norwich betting shop was robbed at knifepoint.

Norfolk Constabulary has released CCTV footage of an armed robbery that took place in Betfred on London Street, in the city centre, on Sunday, July 1 last year.

The male robber caught on camera is still outstanding and police are appealing for any information which could help identify him.

In the original appeal for information police said: “The incident happened at about 9.45pm when a man entered the shop and threatened two members of staff with a knife.

“The suspect demanded money and got away with cash.

“No-one was injured during the incident and no customers were present at the time.”

At that time two people were arrested in connection with the incident, and police say they remain under investigation.

A fresh appeal for information emerged last month as the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow broadcast CCTV footage of the incident.

A spokesman for Betfred said: “the safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we continue to work with the police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.