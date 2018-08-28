Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after surgery for breast enlargement, an inquest has heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Harvey, 36, of Calthorpe Road in Norwich, died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 5 this year.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake opened the inquest into Ms Harvey’s death on Tuesday (November 27), saying that the deceased, a beauty therapist, had undergone surgery in London to “improve her appearance” and 17 days later collapsed at home complaining of shortness of breath.

The medical cause of death was pulmonary embolism following breast augmentation, the inquest heard.

Ms Blake said that enquiries were to be made.

The inquest will take place on March 23 next year in Norwich Coroners’ Court and is expected to last a full day.