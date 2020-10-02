Two people remain in hospital following crash

Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Two people are currently being treated in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in north Norfolk.

The incident happened on the A149, between Thorpe Market and Northrepps, at 9.20am on Monday, September 28.

A red Citroen C2 and a blue Kia Ceed were involved with the incident which Norfolk police has described as “serious”.

The driver of the Citreon, in his 40s, received minor injuries, while the driver and front seat passenger of the Kia, both in their 70s, remain in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information or who has footage prior to or during the collision is asked to ring PC Chris Leah on 101 quoting CAD: NC-28092020-86.