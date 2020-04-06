Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton Andy Clifton

Norfolk Police had to break up a house party and report a pub to trading standards as people flouted the government’s lockdown guidelines.

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach in Norfolk on Sunday, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach in Norfolk on Sunday, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It comes aspolice chiefs warned people not to visit family or friends this Easter in order to “protect the NHS and save lives”.

Norfolk Police received more than 350 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the coronavirus lockdown guidelines over the weekend.

On Saturday (April 4), police received 160 calls from members of the public with a further 198 calls on Sunday (April 5).

As a result, 51 warnings were given to those in public or gathered at other addresses on Saturday, including partygoers at a house in Broadland, all of whom were sent home.

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

On Sunday, officers issued 58 warnings, including to a pub in North Norfolk selling take away meals but letting customers eat them in its beer garden.

The pub has been reported to Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

Despite the warnings, police thanked the majority of people who followed advice, but have issued a fresh warning to protect others from the virus ahead of Easter.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: “I would like to thank the majority of the public who have listened to the government guidelines to stay home and stay safe over the weekend.

“Sadly there is still a minority who believe it is acceptable to continue to ignore the rules and potentially put lives at risk.

“Our biggest concern following the weekend is the number of people who have attended other households, particularly for barbecues or parties. The government guidelines are clear and people should not be visiting friends or family. Joining friends and family is a big risk of spreading the virus and damaging the NHS’s ability to manage patient care.

“This virus does not discriminate between friends, families or strangers and it can be transmitted between anyone. If you are supporting relatives and friends in at risk groups – such as doing shopping for them – leave it on their doorstep and stay at least two metres away from them.

“I would urge people to consider their plans carefully for the forthcoming Easter weekend and follow the government advice on social distancing.”