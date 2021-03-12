Drunk woman attacked two police officers after lockdown breach

Published: 9:00 AM March 12, 2021

A woman who flouted lockdown regulations by going to a neighbour’s flat then drunkenly assaulted two police officers has been fined.

Magistrates in King’s Lynn on Thursday (Mar 11) were told that it was the second time in four months that Arune Plokstyte had been in court for assaulting emergency workers.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said police called on a flat in Hillington Square, shortly before midnight on January 24.

Officers wanted to issue Plokstyte, 35, with a fixed penalty notice for being part of the gathering but she refused to give her details.

She was then arrested for obstructing an officer and, while shouting and swearing, kicked two constables. Neither suffered any injury.

She told police in interview that she wanted to apologise for going to her neighbour’s when she shouldn’t have done so and also for her behaviour towards the officers.

“She stated that it was down to having too much to drink,” added Mr Devaney.

Plokstyte, of Valentine Place, Hillington Square, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, obstructing a police officer and participating in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling against coronavirus regulations.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said her client had apologised profusely at the time.

She added: “Following the officers attempting to detain her she slipped on the ice and was bleeding quite heavily from the nose.

“They dealt with the injury and she was conveyed to custody but in fact she had facial bone fractures as a result of what happened.”

Miss Meredith said that Plokstyte did not have shoes on when she kicked the officers.

Plokstyte was fined £200 for the breach of coronavirus regulations and £180 for obstructing the police officer.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each assaulted officer and £143 in costs and victim surcharge.