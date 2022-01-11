Norfolk rugby referees society treasurer accused of £80k fraud
Published: 2:36 PM January 11, 2022
The treasurer of a Norfolk sports society charged with an £80,000 fraud had his case adjourned as it was thought he was suffering from coronavirus.
Trevor Lee, 55, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of fraud by abuse of position.
The alleged fraud, between January 2010 and October 2019, is said to relate to £80,095.99 belonging to the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS).
But Lee, of Elm Grove, Garboldisham, near Diss, was "refused entry" to court as he had "symptoms of Covid".
The case was adjourned until February 11.