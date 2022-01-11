The case of Trevor Lee, who is accused of an £80k fraud, had to be adjourned at Norwich Magistrates Court as he was suffering Covid symptoms. - Credit: Archant

The treasurer of a Norfolk sports society charged with an £80,000 fraud had his case adjourned as it was thought he was suffering from coronavirus.

Trevor Lee, 55, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of fraud by abuse of position.

The alleged fraud, between January 2010 and October 2019, is said to relate to £80,095.99 belonging to the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS).

But Lee, of Elm Grove, Garboldisham, near Diss, was "refused entry" to court as he had "symptoms of Covid".

The case was adjourned until February 11.