Teen to stand trial accused of sexual assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:20 PM December 23, 2021
Norwich Crown Court.

Liam Stone is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court next year accused of sexual assault. - Credit: Archant

A teenager is to stand trial next year accused of sexual assault.

Liam Stone, 19, of Gunton Road, Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 23) having been charged with sexual assault of a woman on October 11 last year.

Stone entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

A trial, with a three-day time estimate, was scheduled for June 20 next year by Judge Anthony Bate.

RIchard Potts appeared for the prosecution and Helen Easterbrook represented Stone.


