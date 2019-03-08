Search

Drink driver caught after police dog unit forced to slam on brakes

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 31 July 2019

Puppies in training for the Norfolk and Suffolk Dogs Unit. Photo: Angela Sharpe

A drink driver was caught in the early hours of Tuesday morning after forcing a police dog unit to slam on its brakes.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's police dog unit spotted the driver near Great Yarmouth and said they were forced to brake suddenly when a motorist performed a "questionable manoeuvre".

After a breath test, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers tweeted: "After causing a NS Police Dogs unit to brake suddenly after performing a questionable manoeuvre!! The motorist (drink driver) found himself in custody."

