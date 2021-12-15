News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk scams: Vacuum cleaner fraudsters and street sellers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:37 AM December 15, 2021
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam emails.

Trading standards are warning people to be aware of four scams in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Fraudsters are always on the look out for new ways to scam people out of their hard earned cash, here are some of the latest tricks to watch out for.

From scammers pretending to be vacuum cleaner repair people to street salespeople selling potentially unsafe electrical equipment, it's worth keeping alert.

Cold callers offering vacuum cleaner servicing

Norfolk County Council trading standards are warning people about telephone cold calls from a person offering to carry out servicing or repair work to vacuum cleaners.

The cold caller will often claim a "special offer price" as low as £20 is available if the appointment is booked then over the phone.

Previously people who have agreed to a visit following this type of cold call often end up paying up to £150 for parts or other work which the engineer will say is needed.

They may also attempt to sell an ongoing service contract which is payable monthly to obtain a future annual service free.

Trading standards advice is always be very wary of claims made during telephone cold calls and never agree to buy items from anyone calling or visiting your home.

Suspicious telephone cold calls can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Cold calls about money transfers

Trading standards are warning residents after receiving reports of automated telephone calls which claim amounts of money, often several hundred pounds, have been removed from people's bank accounts.

Following these initial claims, the message will then give press button options or a number to call to prevent further transactions.

Trading standards says it advises people to be wary of claims made during telephone cold calls and says those who receive the message should not interact with the call and hang up.

It is likely there are a number of variations of these calls stating different amounts and actions that can be taken.

Those concerned about the security of a bank account or credit card should contact their bank or service provider directly using the customer service number printed on the card, on a recent statement or via information available on their genuine website or app and never use details provided in a cold call.

Those who have received a telephone cold call which they believe to be a scam you can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, on 0808 223 1133.

Sales of high value electrical items on the street

Trading standards is warning residents after receiving a report of a male approaching people in the street in the King’s Lynn area offering to sell new boxed high value mobile phones and Bluetooth earbuds.

People are advised to never purchase items if approached in this manner as there is a high possibility that the items being sold are low quality counterfeits, which could be unsafe to use, or are stolen.

Previously this type of seller along with approaching people in the street, has been known to approach people in car parks of retail stores and drive through restaurants.

It is possible this seller could move on to other parts of Norfolk.

Anyone who sees people attempting to sell in this manner in Norfolk or concerned about rogue trader activity in their community should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

