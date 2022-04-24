Norfolk scams: Bogus builder and fake DVLA emails

Norfolk's scammers are pretending to be the DVLA and HMRC in an attempt to take people's cash. - Credit: PA

Norfolk's scammers are always looking for new ways to defraud people of their hard earned cash.

From bogus builders charging more than £1,000 for minimal work to fake DVLA emails claiming the recipient has not paid their vehicle tax, here are the latest tricks to look out for.

Water provider survey scam

Norfolk Trading Standards recently received a report that someone had received a call from a mobile number asking them to take a survey before attempting to gather personal information.

Following the incident, Anglian Water has advised they do not cold call using a survey team or collect feedback this way and do not take personal details.

Trading Standards advice is to always be wary of unexpected telephone cold calls and never give or confirm any personal or financial details if approached this way.

Fake HMRC calls

Trading Standards is continuing to receive reports from Norfolk folk about telephone cold calls claiming to be from HMRC.

Recent reports have included an automated message call which states they are from the government department and threatens ‘immediate arrest if you do not respond by pressing 1’.

These calls come from ‘spoofed’ numbers and some people have reported a number of calls in quick succession.

Trading Standards says these calls are not genuine and do not come from HMRC, those who receive similar calls should hang up immediately.

Bogus builders offering to clear rubbish for more than £1,000

Bogus builders in Bradwell near Gorleston charged one homeowner more than £1,000 to do minimal rubbish removal work and gravelling after making a cold call to their doorstep.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards are warning people not to deal with cold callers.

More on this scam can be found here.

Fake DVLA emails

One recent report from someone in Norfolk claimed that an email they were sent read ‘The payment for your vehicle tax has failed’ and that ‘late payment will lead to a fine being issued’.

The email went on to provide a link which says ‘continue to payment page’.

Trading Standards says the email is not from the DVLA and that any links contained within the email are likely to go to a genuine looking fake version of the DVLA website which will attempt to gather personal and financial details.

Trading Standards advice is to be wary of claims made in unexpected email approaches and never click on links or open attachments if approached in this way.

