News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Scam text circulating in Norfolk pretends to offer cost of living payments

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:41 PM August 1, 2022
Scammers stock photo.

Scammers are pretending to offer cost of living payments via text. - Credit: Archant

Scammers are pretending to offer cost of living payments to struggling families in Norfolk in an attempt to steal bank details.

The text, which sees fraudsters pretend to be the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), tells people to click on a link and provide their details to receive the payment.

Norfolk Trading Standards says this is a scam and has asked people not to click on the link or provide any details.

It said those who were eligible do not need to call or apply for the payment as it is automatic.

Trading Standards also said the DWP would never ask for personal details by email or text.

The first payment of £326 will automatically be paid into eligible people's bank accounts between July 14 and 31, 2022, although there could be a delay in some circumstances.

This scam can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) by the report@phishing.gov.uk email.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout

Norwich Live News

Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine

Norfolk Live News

Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon