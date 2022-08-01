Scam text circulating in Norfolk pretends to offer cost of living payments

Scammers are pretending to offer cost of living payments via text. - Credit: Archant

Scammers are pretending to offer cost of living payments to struggling families in Norfolk in an attempt to steal bank details.

The text, which sees fraudsters pretend to be the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), tells people to click on a link and provide their details to receive the payment.

Norfolk Trading Standards says this is a scam and has asked people not to click on the link or provide any details.

It said those who were eligible do not need to call or apply for the payment as it is automatic.

Trading Standards also said the DWP would never ask for personal details by email or text.

The first payment of £326 will automatically be paid into eligible people's bank accounts between July 14 and 31, 2022, although there could be a delay in some circumstances.

This scam can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) by the report@phishing.gov.uk email.