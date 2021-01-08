Puppy seller denies fraud, but admits string of other crimes
- Credit: Archant
A puppy seller has denied trying to sell dogs fraudulently online but has admitted a series of other offences.
Hannah Manning, of Glamis Court, Harleston, was charged with 13 offences when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Two of the charges are for fraudulently selling puppies, which she denied.
The 30-year old also indicated she would plead not guilty to three other frauds, including cancelling a loan agreement, selling a horse and selling stolen hay bales. She also denied stealing £240 worth of hay and straw bales.
However, she admitted sending threatening messsages on Facebook messenger, text and WhatsApp, making off with £20 of petrol, possessing amphetamines and advertising a drug for animals which was only available on prescription from a vets.
The charges date from from 2019 to 2020. The case was adjourned and will now go to trial at magistrates court.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open
- 2 Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask
- 3 Covid patient, 25, woke in intensive care after three days unconscious
- 4 Poundland closes 44 stores to go into 'hibernation'
- 5 Former maths teacher struck off after starting relationship with ex-pupil
- 6 RAF technician 'knocked out cold' in one punch by drunk man in car park
- 7 Historic pub on market for £899,950
- 8 Woman left with cuts on both ankles after dog attack in country park
- 9 'It's like a war zone' - Staff describe 'horrendous' hospital conditions as Covid admissions rise
- 10 Sleepover paedophile, 43, given 'one more chance' after attacking girl, 15