Puppy seller denies fraud, but admits string of other crimes

Published: 3:39 PM January 8, 2021

A puppy seller has denied trying to sell dogs fraudulently online but has admitted a series of other offences.

Hannah Manning, of Glamis Court, Harleston, was charged with 13 offences when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Two of the charges are for fraudulently selling puppies, which she denied.

The 30-year old also indicated she would plead not guilty to three other frauds, including cancelling a loan agreement, selling a horse and selling stolen hay bales. She also denied stealing £240 worth of hay and straw bales.

However, she admitted sending threatening messsages on Facebook messenger, text and WhatsApp, making off with £20 of petrol, possessing amphetamines and advertising a drug for animals which was only available on prescription from a vets.

The charges date from from 2019 to 2020. The case was adjourned and will now go to trial at magistrates court.