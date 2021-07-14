Published: 1:18 PM July 14, 2021

A puppy seller accused of trying to sell dogs fraudulently online is to be charged with a raft of other offences, it has emerged.

Hannah Manning, 31, has been charged with a total of 15 offences, including fraud in that she dishonestly advertised puppies for sale at Harleston, on August 26 last year.

Manning, of Aspen Drive, Wymondham, has denied that charge and another count of fraud in that she dishonestly agreed the sale of puppies which she never provided between September 4 2019 and October 2 2019.

She has also denied offering a horse for sale but never provided the animal in Harleston on October 4 2019.

Manning was due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 14) in relation to those charges and 12 others, some of which she has denied and others which she has admitted.

But the court was told Manning is to be charged with a further 10 offences relating to fraud, although this has not yet happened.

The case was adjourned until August 11.

Manning, who did not attend court, was granted conditional bail.