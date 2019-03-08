Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dog purchased from Norfolk puppy farming gang had ear mites and worms

PUBLISHED: 14:32 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 25 June 2019

The puppy purchased from the Norfolk puppy farming gang. Photo: RSPCA

The puppy purchased from the Norfolk puppy farming gang. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

A family who purchased a dog from a gang of fraudulent puppy farmers found it was suffering from ear mites, worms and was "caked" in faeces.

Top left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCATop left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCA

Jennifer, from Suffolk, said they found the puppy through an advert Gumtree, which claimed the animal had been vaccinated, microchipped and crate trained.

But after paying £450 for the Lhasa Apso cross toy poodle and taking him home, they realised they had been conned.

The family were one of 31 buyers who purchased dogs from fraudulent puppy farmers Michael Rushmer, Zoe Rushmer and Jacob Murphy, who are all from Norfolk.

Their experience can today be revealed after all three criminals were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

Puppy Farm Gang at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: ArchantPuppy Farm Gang at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Jennifer, who does not wish to use her full name, said they found their puppy, Harvey, on Gumtree in March 2017.

She said: "We went to the house and were greeted by a young woman who would only let us into the hallway. There were two puppies in a cage - they were a bit smelly.

"We asked to see mum but we were told that she got really distressed when she was around the puppies and they'd prefer not to put her through that. We also asked to see the dad but were told he was a stud dog and wasn't there.

"In hindsight we were stupid to go ahead and buy the puppy but at the time we didn't think any more of it."

Michael Rushmer who has admitted fraud over the running of a puppy farm at Thurlton, Norfolk. Photo: Facebook/Michael RushmerMichael Rushmer who has admitted fraud over the running of a puppy farm at Thurlton, Norfolk. Photo: Facebook/Michael Rushmer

You may also want to watch:

The family went home to prepare for Harvey's arrival, and returned the following day to pay £450 for him.

"When we got the paperwork home and had a closer look it was obvious the vaccination stickers had been peeled off of another card and stuck onto Harvey's," Jennifer said.

"The date of his apparent first vaccination was also the same as his date of birth - that obviously wasn't right.

Zoe Rushmer who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation over the running of a puppy farm. Picture Facebook/ZoeWhoo.Zoe Rushmer who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation over the running of a puppy farm. Picture Facebook/ZoeWhoo.

"When we rang up to challenge this they said they'd lost his vaccination card and had to get the vets to do a copy so they must have got the dates wrong.

"Harvey also had poo caked all around his rear end and that seemed wrong. He had ear mites and worms that needed veterinary treatment and, despite being told he was microchipped, two different vets could find no trace of a chip."

"He was so distressed and, although we were told he had been crate trained and was used to being in a crate, every time we tried to put him in one he screamed and cried."

On Tuesday (June 25), Michael Rushmer, 27, of Low Road, Thurlton, Norfolk, his sister Zoe Rushmer, 26, of no fixed address, and her partner Jacob Murphy, 27, of The Street, Norton Subcourse, all admitted conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between June 1, 2016 and June 18, 2018.

Michael Rushmer who has admitted fraud over the running of a puppy farm at Thurlton, Norfolk. Photo: Facebook/Michael RushmerMichael Rushmer who has admitted fraud over the running of a puppy farm at Thurlton, Norfolk. Photo: Facebook/Michael Rushmer

Michael Rushmer and Murphy were both jailed for three years and six months.

Zoe Rushmer was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Jennifer said almost 18 months on from purchasing Harvey, he has become a "happy, friendly, much-loved pet".

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

‘It is beautiful to watch’ - historic ship will steam again for milestone birthday

Yarmouth Stream Driftter Lydia Eva takes to the sea for the first time in over two years for sea trials. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists